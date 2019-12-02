Mirror circulation agent dies

MIRROR REPORTERMASVINGO – Chido Juliet Mutubuki (36), a motor cyclist who delivered Mirror newspapers in Masvingo urban is no more.Mutubuki passed away at Masvingo Provincial Hospital at 1145am yesterday (Wednesday). She was ill for just three weeks and her condition quickly deteriorated.Mutubuki joined The Mirror three years ago as a part time cleaner coming to work on Thursdays and Sundays. She then got herself a class 4 driver’s licence and was upgraded to a motor cyclist/cashier delivering The Mirror throughout the City.Mirror consultant Matthew Takaona said the organisation has lost a hardworking, diligent and humble person whose absence will be immensely felt.“Mutubuki suffered a particularly painful death because of the crisis facing the health system. The organisation wishes to thank Dr Phineas Makurira for the selfless service he rendered on Mutubuki,” said Takaona.Mirror administrator Regedzai Mataruse hailed Mutubuki for her loyal service to the company.Mourners are gathered at 5868Hillville Drive, Hillside. Mutubuki was born in 1983. She is survived by a seven year-old-son Mufaro Domu.#MasvingoMirror#