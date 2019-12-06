Masvingo to hold market fair on December 14

MIRROR REPORTERMASVINGO – Masvingo City will be holding its first ever market fair on December 14, 2019 at the Caravan Park, Nothando Phulu who is the co-organiser of the event has said.The event will enable families to shop for Christmas goods at affordable and competitive prices.The organisers are inviting sellers of quality goods to book space for the event and they look forward to entrepreneurs like renewable energy and service providers, builders, art and craft, small scale farmers, poultry projects, piggery, confectionery, bridal wear, packaging, kids toys and fashion clothes etc.A lot of the goods will be those that Zimbabweans normally travel out of the country to buy.There is an expectation that tens of sellers will pitch their tens at the Caravan Park while thousands of buyers will visit the market fair.“We are testing Masvingo on December 14 and our hope really is that this event will become quarterly beginning 2020,” said PhuluInterested exhibitors can contact the organisers on 0772 984 055 while buyers will walk in on the day of the event.“In addition the market fair is meant to assist small to medium scale companies to market their companies and wares. Such events are common in many countries including Tanzania where market fares are a critical marketing tool.“Market fares are also a crucial platform for networking by the sellers themselves who can eventually form their associations which they use for raising issues that affect them with Government and other stakeholders.“Naturally the biggest beneficiaries of such events are small scale entrepreneurs including women and the youth,” said Phulu#MasvingoMirror#