Intern in dramatic escape from Police

MIRROR REPORTERMASVINGO – An Accounts student on attachment at The Mirror created drama on Friday morning when he bolted away from the Police and jumped over a security wall as a cop was taking him for questioning in connection with $3 422 that went missing from a phone at the office.The wall had razor wire rolled over it.A Police detail pitched up at The Mirror offices at around 10am on the day and surprised Edward Mapasure (25) who is a student at Masvingo Poly with an invitation for an interview at Masvingo Central Police Station.Mapasure appeared shaken at first and almost took to his heels but he soon mustered enough courage and tailed the Police detail to the station. On the way, he had a second thought and asked for an opportunity to empty his bowls. He came back into the office and helped himself to the keys for the gents.Five minutes later, the cop was still waiting outside. Spare keys were used to open the two doors to the toilets which are at the back and to the officer’s utter shock, the lanky student was nowhere to be found. He had somehow found his way over the 2-metre high wall.Police is asking anyone with information on Mapasure’s whereabouts to contact them on 0772 928 157.Mapasure who comes from Nerupiri in Gutu and was left with a month to complete his attachment has not returned to work since his dramatic escape.#MasvingoMirror#