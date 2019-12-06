    • Latest News

    Friday, 6 December 2019
    Home > Local News > Hammond Ranch builts teacher’s house at Nyangambe

    Hammond Ranch builts teacher’s house at Nyangambe


    MORRIS BISHI
    CHIREDZI BUREAU

    CHIREDZI - Hammond Ranch, one of the private properties in Save Valley Conservancy has built a five-bedroomed teacher’s house at Nyangambe Secondary School in Chiredzi North under its Grant Assistance to Community Development Projects (GACDP) program.
    Speaking during the handover of the house to Chiredzi Rural District Council which is the responsible authority last Friday Hammond Ranch Public Affairs Manager Mike Watungwa said GACDP was launched years ago as part of assisting surrounding communities and the grant has a USD7500 budget every year. Hammond Ranch has been offering techinical support to Nyangambe Wildlife Community Project  which culminated in the undertaking of many projects which benefitted the communities.
    #MasvingoMirror#
    at 6.12.19
    • Comment on The Mirror
    • Facebook Comments

    0 comments:

    Post a Comment

    Item Reviewed: Hammond Ranch builts teacher’s house at Nyangambe Rating: 5 Reviewed By: http://www.masvingomirror.com/
    Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
    Scroll to Top