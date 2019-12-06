Hammond Ranch builts teacher’s house at Nyangambe

MORRIS BISHICHIREDZI BUREAUCHIREDZI - Hammond Ranch, one of the private properties in Save Valley Conservancy has built a five-bedroomed teacher’s house at Nyangambe Secondary School in Chiredzi North under its Grant Assistance to Community Development Projects (GACDP) program.Speaking during the handover of the house to Chiredzi Rural District Council which is the responsible authority last Friday Hammond Ranch Public Affairs Manager Mike Watungwa said GACDP was launched years ago as part of assisting surrounding communities and the grant has a USD7500 budget every year. Hammond Ranch has been offering techinical support to Nyangambe Wildlife Community Project which culminated in the undertaking of many projects which benefitted the communities.#MasvingoMirror#