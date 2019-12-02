Gutu prophet ‘heals’ period pain through sex

TATENDA CHIZUGUTU- A self-styled prophet from Makonese Village under Chief Chimombe, Gutu has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl whom he hoodwinked into believing that he could cure her continuous period and stomach pain through herbs and sex.The girl is a housemaid at a house in the area.Martin Ngavaite Jeke will appear in court for trial on December 5, 2019.It is the State case that on June 26, 2019 at 12pm, Jeke arrived at the complainant’s workplace and informed her that he was a prophet sent by the Holy Spirit to assist her with a normal menstrual cycle.The juvenile who had menstrual problems was convinced by the prophet and she was made to drink a herb called mufufu which was soaked in water and she was also given ruredzo to squeeze on her private parts.She received assurance that she will be cleansed of both ailments.Jeke left and told the complainant that he will come back later to check on her. The juvenile felt strong sexual desire after rub-bing ruredzo on her privates but the menstrual pain persisted.Jeke returned later in the day and told the complainant that they should have sex twice to assist with the healing process and the complainant agreed. They went to a nearby bush and had sexual intercourse once and Jeke told her that they should have sex the following day to complete the treatment and they parted ways.The following day the complainant told a neighbor Vetsai Muzipe who directed her to Richard Ziwewe a member of the Po-lice constabulary who arrested Jeke.#MasvingoMirror#