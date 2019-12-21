Councillor leaves Chiefs Nemamwa, Charumbira at loggerheads

VIMBAI TSAURAYIMASVINGO – Chief Nemamwa loyalists and those who support Chief Charumbira clashed at a pre-national tree planting day held at Chirichoga High School in Nemamwa a week ago.The clash followed a request by Councillor Tody Nyengerai for Chief Charumbira to give the vote of thanks at the end of the event.The move angered Chief Nemamwa loyalists who argued that Charumbira could not give the vote of thanks in an area which is under Nemamwa’s jurisdiction. They also were not happy that it was Charumbira who was acknowledged at the beginning of the programme instead of Chief Nemamwa.The clash follows wrangles that have always been there between the two chiefs in which Nemamwa was a headman reporting to Charumbira. However, Nemamwa loyalists are saying that this has since been reversed by Government which has upgraded Nemamwa to a full chief.Chief Nemamwa loyalists fumed and confronted Nyengerai who planned the program.Chief Nemamwa said he had no differences with Chief Charumbira and he accused the councilor of trying to foment divisions between the two.Albert Mugabe the chairman of the Village Development Committee and Chief Nemamwa’s aide.#MasvingoMirror#