Christian Radio Station to open in Chivi

MARKS MATARUSECHIVI - A community Christian radio station is set to start its operations at Chivi growth point in 2020, the founder of the radio station Tichaona Chamboko has said.Chamboko confirmed the development in an interview with The Mirror and said all is ready except the operational licence from the Ministry of Information.This will become the first fully-fledged community Christian radio station found on F.M in Zimbabwe if the licence is granted.The name of the station will be 'Radio Konnect F.M because it will connect all local churches on equal grounds thereby creating an interdenominational platform."The radio station is community based and its purpose is evangelism, community education and empowerment and entertainment. It will be an interdenominational radio station, uniting the larger body of Christ in Chivi North and Chivi Central through pastors of different churches teaching various topics from the book of life; the Bible," said Chamboko.Chamboko also said he was engaging in the project as a way of ploughing back to the community where he was born."I was born in Sese Ward 20 in Chivi and I bring the radio station in my community with the love of my people and the desire to see God changing their lives. This will unite churches and I will give youth opportunities to learn radio presentation," said Chamboko."The station will start functioning as soon as we get licensed. We are pushing to get the licence next year. In the meou time we will be doing productions and air them on other radio stations," said Chamboko.