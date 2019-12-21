Chipinge’s Headman Mukwakwami dies

ELLEN MLAMBOCHIPINGE - Dakarayi Harry Gokoma who headed 52 villages and four wards as Headman Mukwakwami has died at the age of 87.Mukwakwami who is of the Dziva totem reports to Chief Musikavanhu.Gokoma died at his homestead in Ward 17 on Sunday evening following a short illness.His nephew, Gift Sibiya described the late as a humble, honest, loving, caring and hardworking man who was also development oriented.Ward 17 councillor Ethel Toungana said Gokoma was a leader who was open to everyone.Addressing mourners at the burial on Tuesday, Chipinge District Development Coordinator William Mashava said headman Mukwakwami was a very committed headman. He labelled him a “chipanga mazano an adviser"."The Province of Manicaland, Chipinge District stakeholders and the Ministry of Local Government is saddened at the death of this dedicated leader," he said.Mukwakwami was born on January 5, 1932 and appointed substantive Headman in July 2006.He is survived by four children, two males and two females, 19 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.He is a member of the United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe (UCCZ).In 1952, he went to Gweru and worked briefly at the National Railways. He went on to work for more than 35 years at Rhodesia Alloys as a crane driver and retired in 1992.He is of Dziva totem.#MasvingoMirror#