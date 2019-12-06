Chipinge Primary tops Grade 7 results

ELLEN MLAMBO/ PATIENCE MAGORACHIPINGE – Chipinge Primary has the best Grade 7 results for any school in Chipinge District with a 100% pass rate plus the second highest number of candidates with five units each.According to ZIMSEC results confirmed by Chipinge District Schools Inspector (DSI) Richard Gabaza, Chipinge had 136 candidates who sat for the exams and they all passed. Twelve of them made a clean sweep with five points each.Gaza Government Primary School however has the highest number of pupils with five units with 13. Gaza which has the highest number of Grade 7 candidates at 254 however had a lower pass rate at 92,13%.Chipinge registered four schools with 100% pass rates and these are Chipinge, Mvurachena and Pagomo which are privately owned and Rutengeni.The district had a lower pass rate compared to 2018 with a drop to60, 83% from 65, 28%. Chipinge is one of the few districts where there is no school that reported 0% pass rate.Gabaza said the drop reflects the drop in the national pass rate which slumped from 52.08% to 46.9%."Our pass rate dropped along with the drop in the national pass rate," he said.Other schools with five points include Matione with six pupils, Checheche with three, Mbeure has two, St Albertina, Gaza O and Rimbi have one pupil each with five points.Mvurachena and Pagomo also had 100% pas rates but they had fewer candudates.Chipinge has 200 schools, 135 primary and 65 secondary and the majority are rural.#MasvingoMirror#