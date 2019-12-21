Chipinge man murdered over tobacco

ELLEN MLAMBOCHIPINGE – A man from Moyowachena Village under Chief Garahwa in Chipinge was struck with a pestle and killed by a man he had refused to sell tobacco on credit.Mike Sithole (46) appeared at Chipinge Magistrates Court on Saturday where he faced murder charges after he allegedly struck and killed Alson Mhlanga's on December 4, 2019.Sithole was remanded in prison to December 20, this year.Prosecutor Elvis Chifamba said on the fateful day, Sithole went to Mhlanga's place at around 7pm intending to buy tobacco on credit.Both Mhlanga and his wife refused to sell the accused the tobacco on credit and he then allegedly took a pestle and struck the deceased on the head with it. The deceased sustained serious injuries and was assisted by neighbours.He was rushed to St .... Hospital and was transfered to Chipinge district hospital where he was further referred to Mutare hospital and died upon admission.In his defense, the accused said when he arrived at the deceased's homestead, he saw Mhlanga chasing his wife around with a wooden log and the deceased went to where the accused was seated and struck him three times with the log.Due to the pain, he picked a wooden log (pestle) which was in his yard and used it to assault him once on the head and ran away.#MasvingoMirror#