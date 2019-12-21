Bikita Minerals sponsors clinic construction

TATENDA CHIZUBIKITA- Bikita Minerals, one of the few formal mining companies in Masvingo has supported people under Chief Marozva with the construction of a third clinic in their area.The objective of the project is to reduce the distance travelled by locals to the nearest health service centre.The clinic which was completed last month is the result of a tripartite arrangement involving Bikita Minerals which provided financial resources, Bikita Rural District Council constructing and locals bringing in locally available material.The clinic is in Ward 11 and Chief Marozva and his village heads supervised the work. The Clinic has been named after the Marozva clan’s first son Shumbaimwe.Construction started in 2014.“My people came up with the idea of adding a third clinic to our area. We already had Marozva and Mungezi clinics and Shumbaimwe becomes the third and this one is found at 3km from the boundary of Bikita and Zaka near Domboshava Primary School”, said Chief Marozva.Bikita RDC Chief Executive Officer Peter Chibi confirmed the development to The Mirror.“Construction was done by Bikita RDC in partnership with Bikita Minerals Pvt Ltd and the community participated fully through provision of locally available material.“The council will be in charge of the buildings and administration and the Ministry of Health and Child Care will take care of drug supply and trained personnel”, said Chibi.The clinic consists of a waiting room, doctor’s office and operating room, consultation room, storeroom and three staff houses. The construction of a mothers’ shelter is still under consideration.The date for official opening of the clinic has yet to be announced.#MasvingoMirror#