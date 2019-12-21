Australian organisation donates to Murambinda Hosp

BRILLIANT MUKAROBUHERA BUREAUBUHERA – Australian-based Lions Club of Angle Vale has donated a large consignment of equipment to Murambinda Mission Hospital and Mumbijo Primary School in Ward 18 Buhera Central.The donations were made a few weeks ago.Murambinda received equipment like wheelchairs, sanitary wear, tables, clothes, dressing trolleys, surgical beds that can be adjusted using a remote control and equipment for cleaning and extraction of teeth among many other assortments.Mumbijo received a container filled with academic equipment including computers, solar panels, bicycles, books, pencils and shoes enough for pupils from ECD to Grade 3.The donations were handed over by the group’s Zimbabwean patron Kennedy Maunganidze. Lions Club of Angle Vale is an organisation made up of people of different nationalities based in Australia that are driven by the passion to help communities in need.Murambinda resident doctor, Ivy Mupandaguta welcomed the donation and said it was timely particularly because of the difficult times that the country is going through.“We are grateful for the donation and it has come at the right time particularly because of the current difficulties. I especially want to thank you for the tooth cleaning equipment as this means that we will not resort to tooth extraction but we will maintain them,” said Dr Mupandaguta.Susan Munorwei, an Education Inspector who spoke on behalf of the DSI said that the donation was God-given.“I thank you for this God-given donation; it will tremendously improve the quality of education in the periphery schools. The solar panels and the computers will enhance Information Communication Technology in a school which is relegated to the margins of the periphery” said Munorwei.“We as an organisation believe that there is no better service to society than to give it a future. A nation’s future is stoked up in its health system and in its education,” said Maunganidze.#MasvingoMirror#