Alpha lnternational donates stand to BBridge School

Caroline PhiriBEITBRIDGE - JONATHAN Gapare, the director of Alpha International Land Developers has donated a 300m2 stand worth US$6 500 as part of a fundraising campaign for Beitbridge Primary School.The stand which is in Dulivhadzimu West Extension was donated to raise money to build a double storey classroom block.The stand which the school is free to sell was handed over on December 4, 2019.Alpha International projects director, Servious Matsvanezuva told The Mirror that his company donated the stand after being approached by the school for donations towards the construction of the new classroom block.School Development Committee chairperson, Clay Mupambiki thanked Gapare for the donation and said pupils at the school are learning in the open because of a shortage of classrooms and such kind of environment is dire particularly with the extremely hot temperatures found in the border town.“It is our culture as a company to give back to the community that we depend on. We, as a company are conscious of our social corporate responsibilities and the new classroom block to us means the future and the future lies in the children,” said Matsvanezuva.Apart from Beitbridge School, Alpha has also donated a residential stand to Vhembe High School at their fundraising dinner held sometime ago. Vhembe was raising money to build a science laboratory.The Deputy Mayor and councilor for Ward 2, Munyaradzi Chitsunge confirmed the donation and hailed Alpha for being a good corporate citizen in Beitbridge."The authorities have been given the papers for the stand and they were shown the pegs at the site and it’s now up to the school to either build or sell the stand. It is these kinds of donations that help us develop as a society. We need more corporate players like Alpha and development to our communities will come faster,” said Chitsunge.#MasvingoMirror#