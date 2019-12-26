$26 000 scam: Parents chase head from BBridge school

ELLEN MLAMBOBEITBRIDGE BUREAUBEITBRIDGE – The head of Mtshilatshokwe Primary School in Ward 8, Beitbridge West has allegedly been chased away from the school by parents following an audit which uncovered abuse of funds to the tune of $26 000.Efforts by The Mirror to get a comment from Fanuel Gumbo who is said to have left the school on Sunday were fruitless.Sources said Gumbo left the school with all his property and wife. The sources further said that the head used more than five fake receipt books and allegedly failed to account for immovable property like fence and shovels.The deputy head Norman Sibanda confirmed that the head is not at the school but refused to comment.The School Development Committee then got suspicious and reported the matter to District Education Office and an unconfirmed reports indicate that an audit reported that a fake Invoice books and receipt book was being used to deprive the school of its money."After the audit, Gumbo was allegedly called to Beitbridge District Education Office and on return he never reported what happened but took all his belongings and left," said one parent.The Mirror understands that Gumbo left for Mberengwa where he comes from.#MasvingoMirror#